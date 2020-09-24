Watch Kevin Parker Bring His "Tame Impala Soundsystem" to Jimmy Fallon with "Borderline" Performance

Kevin Parker is keeping Tame Impala fans satiated through the ongoing live concert drought with a steady stream of remote performances. Last night he was the featured artist on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, returning to play "Borderline" from his hit album The Slow Rush. He was joined by his two constituents, Jay Watson and Don Simper, who he collectively dubs the "Tame Impala Soundsystem."

The trio patched in from Parker's now-signature VHS-camcorder, showcasing his smooth vocals alongside a plethora of synthesizers, keyboards, and drum machines. He has perfected creating retro art for the current age, melding his psychedelic-pop stylings with the mainstream.

So far, Parker has lit up screens with performances on Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown Quarantine Dance Party, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. He's stayed busy, releasing new music related to The Slow Rush album including The Slow Rush In an Imaginary Place and a remix of Four Tet's "Is It True." He also surprised fans with a remix of 070 Shake's "Guilty Conscience" last month.

