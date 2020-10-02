Watch Tame Impala Perform to An Empty Stadium for FIFA 21's Official Soundtrack

Tame Impala is back with another quarantined performance—this time at the empty HBF Park in Perth—in celebration of FIFA 21's October 9th release. The set sees Kevin Parker alongside what he deems the Tame Impala Soundsystem, performing his two hit singles "Elephant" from 2012's Lonerism and "Is It True" from his most recent album The Slow Rush.

The trio filled the empty stadium with their psychedelic, groove-inducing beats and Parker's signature falsetto. While "Is It True" will be featured on the game's official soundtrack, "Elephant" should always be a contender for sporting events worldwide. The chest-thumping guitar and drum intro can ignite a crowd just as well as the infamous "Hey Song," but comes from a non-problematic artist.

Also featured on the forthcoming FIFA 21 soundtrack will be music from Glass Animals, Dua Lipa, and Louis The Child, among others. Conversely, the "Volta Football" soundtrack will feature Flume and Toro y Moi, Alison Wonderland and QUIX, Idris Elba, Disclosure, Big Gigantic, and more. You can listen to both playlists in their entirety courtesy of EA Sports here and here.

This week, Parker announced he would be rescheduling both the North American and Australian dates of Tame Impala's The Slow Rush tour. They will now take place in July and December 2021 respectively. To check out the new dates, follow this link.

Watch Tame Impala's full FIFA 21 performance below.

