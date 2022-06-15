Watch Tame Impala's Kevin Parker Perform Rare DJ Set at Barcelona's Iconic Nitsa Club

What can't Kevin Parker do?

The decorated record producer and Tame Impala frontman, whose band is currently on their "Slow Rush" tour, recently stopped in Spain for back-to-back performances at Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival. But on Friday, June 3rd, he stopped by Nitsa Club for a rare solo DJ set.

One of the oldest and most iconic clubs in Barcelona, Nitsa is almost 80 years old and had previously operated an amusement park on its grounds. After the room was converted to a club in 1993, it went on to host many of the most illustrious artists in electronic music history, like Aphex Twin, Carl Craig and SBTRKT.

Parker took to Tame Impala's Instagram account to share a carousel of videos from the night. Rocking out to classics like ABBA's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" and The Chemical Brothers' "Swoon," it's clear that Parker's prestige as a selector matches his celebrated live performance abilities.

"Would’ve drained my entire bank account to be at this set," wrote one fan.

You can check out the footage below and grab tickets to see Tame Impala on tour here.