Tame Impala Shares "The Slow Rush" North American Tour Dates

Shortly after the release of Tame Impala's mysterious "Rushium" video, a thrilling announcement was made.

The artist will soon kick off a 2021 North American tour, which is set to begin in September at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. The first phase of the tour, titled "The Slow Rush" has been dubbed "Phase 1 Rushium Trials" and also includes two performances at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Southern California.

After their release of their album The Slow Rush, the tour was abruptly postponed due the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, it is all systems go.

If you're curious about the meaning behind Rushium, check out cryptic the explanation from the tour announcement:

AionWell® L.T.d, a privately held Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of recombinant stabilization and expansion of cellular space regrowth, has announced today that Kevin Parker, D.B.A. “Tame Impala”, has acquired minority equity interest in AionWell® L.T.d and secured an option to acquire the remaining equity in the company. The option becomes exercisable upon the completion of Phase I trial of Rushium® in the treatment of Acute Time Metagrobolization in Cells (ATMiC) within patients from 16 to 95 years of age. ATMiC is a common cellular condition within the brain’s Suprachiasmatic nucleus, much of the research into this condition is cutting edge and still being performed. Based on the current findings, ATMiC could affect up to half of the population. Currently there are no medications approved for this condition and the only treatment is supportive care and third dose mesothermal procedure.

Those interested in "participating" in the Rushium Trials can purchase tickets here.