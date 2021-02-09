Tame Impala Sound System To Make Live Debut With Back to Back Shows In March

Tame Impala Sound System, which manifested out of the quarantine era, is now taking to the road with two in-person shows.
Matt Sav

Tame Impala Sound System is taking to the road in early March for two back-to-back performances at the SNACK Weekender in Perth.

Tame Impala Sound System was an idea born in the quarantine era subsequent to the frontman himself cancelling a massive stadium tour last year. Instead, Tame Impala took to jamming digitally via livestream with his bandmates on a trove of analog technology. Thus, Tame Impala Sound System was born as the group went on to appear together for a number of sets, most notably taking over NPR's "Tiny Desk" concert series late last year.

The upcoming shows, however, will effectively be the live debut of Tame Impala Sound System. Taking to Twitter, the "Breathe Deeper" artist further fueled the excitement by sharing the war chest of synths and samplers the group has been practicing with. "Wielding their overflowing arsenal of synths, sequencers and samplers to rework and reimagine tracks from the Tame Impala discography and beyond, Tame Impala Sound System is a pulsating, fully live and organic, free-flowing digital jam out," Tame Impala stated.

Tame Impala Sound System makes its live debut March 5th and 6th, 2021. 

