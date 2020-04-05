Taylor Swift Hosts Home DJ Series "Hits 1 n Chill" on SiriusXM

Yes, you read the headline correctly. Taylor Swift has become the latest artist to enter the home DJ world. On Friday, the worldwide pop sensation played a collection of her favorite songs on SiriusXM as a part of their new Hits 1 n Chill home DJ series.

In a quote obtained by Rolling Stone, Scott Greenstein, the CCO and president of the digital radio service spoke on their excitement for this venture and having one of the biggest pop stars in the world on-board.

“We love to connect fans with their favorite artists and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music into our homes as people look for ways to be entertained. Taylor Swift will lead the way and will be followed by many stars on Hits 1 in the days ahead as they play their favorite music for the channel’s faithful national audience and new listeners, too."

Taylor Swift's episode of Hits 1 n Chill debuted on Friday, but future replays of the broadcast are planned. In addition to Swift, the Hits 1 program will feature sets from Diplo, Sia, Camila Cabello, Pete Wentz, and more. For more information and to watch the broadcast on-demand, head over to the official website for the channel here.

