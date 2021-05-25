Tchami Reveals Forthcoming "Year Zero" Remix Album

The house music superstar also announced that the first remix from the record will soon drop.
Tchami (via Facebook)

Tchami's acclaimed debut album Year Zero will soon be given a shot of adrenaline via an upcoming remix bundle.

The French house superstar and Confession founder today took to social media to reveal the album and announce that its first remix will drop this Friday, May 28th. However, he refrained from sharing who produced it.

All fans can do at the moment is take wild guesses based off the comments in the post. Many Confession mainstays dropped in with comments to stir the pot, including ANGELZ, Ibranovski, and Marten Hørger, but it seems the vast majority of fans are calling for French dance music compatriot Malaa.

Check out Tchami's announcement below.

Year Zero dropped back in October 2020, when Tchami released a 16-track debut that quickly became one of 2020's top dance albums. The record, which is largely considered a tour de force of Tchami's storied career, featured collaborations with ZHU ("All On Me") and Gunna ("Praise"), among other high-profile artists.

2020 also saw Tchami produce music for Lady Gaga, who enlisted the 36-year-old future house pioneer to contribute production to four tracks from her sixth studio album Chromatica. These include the global crossover hits "Stupid Love," the album's lead single, and "Rain On Me," a Grammy-winning track with Ariana Grande.

At the time of writing, Tchami has yet to announce an official release date of his Year Zero remix album.

