A Tech Billionaire Saved a Man's Life at Omnia Nightclub In Las Vegas: Report

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar reportedly saved a man's life at Omnia as strobe lights and EDM blared around him.

While partying at Las Vegas' Omnia Nightclub in April, billionaire Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar reportedly saved a man's life after performing CPR due to an alleged heart attack. 

Atlassian is a software company that creates industry-leading project management solutions and programs, like Jira and Trello. He was in Las Vegas for the company's Team '22 conference and has just flown in from Sydney, Australia.

According to CNBC, three days before the conference, Farquhar went out with a friend and attended Omnia, one of the most popular dance clubs on the Las Vegas Strip. As the night went on and the club started to thin out, he headed to the restroom when he noticed a man lying on his back. As strobe lights and EDM blared around him, Farquhar presumed the man was deceased.

"He was the most dead person I've ever seen," Farquhar told CNBC.

Scott Farquhar

Scott Farquhar, the co-founder and co-CEO of leading software company Atlassian, saved a man's life at Las Vegas' Omnia Nightclub.

The tech billionaire reportedly got down next to the man and checked to see if he was breathing, but he wasn't. Farquhar, who took first-aid classes as a Scout in Australia over the course of a decade, started to perform CPR as attendees crowded him and the music stopped. Omnia's bouncers then approached him and told him stop, according to CNBC.

"Well, you do it then," Farquhar reportedly told the bouncers, who informed him to continue performing CPR.

When medical staff arrived at the scene, the man woke up and came to his feet. He had no color in his face and his breathing was "raspy," Farquhar recalled. Medical personnel put the man in a wheelchair and escorted him out. 

Farquhar added that he owes the expertise to his Scouts training in Australia.

"I couldn’t have saved that man’s life without my Scouts training, and encourage everyone to seek out first-aid classes near you," Farquhar said. "If you’re lucky you’ll never have to use them, but if needed, you could save a life."

