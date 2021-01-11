Illegal Bristol Rave Thwarted by Police, Teenager Arrested

Illegal Bristol Rave Thwarted by Police, Teenager Arrested

Police said that were the rave to be allowed to continue, it "would have put many people in harm's way."
Author:
Publish date:

Dominik Mecko

A 19-year-old Bristol man was arrested yesterday under suspicion of planning to hold an illegal rave at Oldbury Court in Fishponds on Saturday, January 9th. In addition, 38 people were cited for breaching COVID-19 safety regulations in relation to the unauthorized event.

After receiving tips that the location would be the site of an illicit event, Avon and Somerset police arrived at the area. "A significant number of people arriving in the area by car and on foot were spoken to by officers," said a spokesman.

"Thirty-eight fixed penalty notices for breaches of COVID regulations were issued, while around 30 minors were given advice by officers," said Chief Inspector Paul Wigginton. He insists that were the rave to be allowed to continue, it "would have put many people in harm's way."

"We know that the key to policing these events is prevent them before they get under way," he continued. "Which is why we are also hugely grateful to those members of the public who have got in touch with us to provide vital intelligence that allowed us to intervene early."

The 19 year-old has since been released from custody and is under further investigation. 

Source: BBC

Related

Beach Closure 1
NEWS

Look Inside This Illegal Rave Broken Up by Police at a UK Nature Reserve

UK partygoers ignored authorities' wishes and put wildlife at risk for a night of debauchery.

rave
NEWS

Massive Illegal "Quarantine Raves" in Greater Manchester Lead to Death of Man, Rape of Woman

Three people were also stabbed during the course of the raves, which attracted over 6,000 people.

55425108
NEWS

UK Police Continue Crackdown on Illicit Raves After Breaking Up 200 in One Weekend

The rise of unlicensed gatherings continues amid increased police presence in London.

police photo pixabay pexels
NEWS

Police Dog Attack at Illicit England Rave Leaves One Woman With Severe Injuries

The rave and subsequent police dog attack took place on Halloween in Yate, Bristol.

Concert
NEWS

London Ravers Clash with Police After Underground Rave Shut Down

Two officers were injured and a pair of attendees were arrested.

EeZWE4GWoAAyHJF
NEWS

New York's Crackdown on Illicit Raves Continues with Arrests of "Floating Nightclub" Organizers

The owners of the Liberty Belle have been arrested for violating New York City's social distancing provisions and ban on large gatherings.

rennes-rave-france-2
NEWS

Nearly 2,500 Attend Illegal New Year's Eve Rave, Provoke Curfew in France

The new rule pushes up the previous curfew time of 8PM to 6PM, and hundreds of the event-goers were charged with violating coronavirus restrictions.

General
NEWS

Social Distancing Ignored at Illegal Rave Under New York City's Kosciuszko Bridge

Several people wore masks, including the DJ, but social distancing was largely ignored.