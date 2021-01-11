Illegal Bristol Rave Thwarted by Police, Teenager Arrested

A 19-year-old Bristol man was arrested yesterday under suspicion of planning to hold an illegal rave at Oldbury Court in Fishponds on Saturday, January 9th. In addition, 38 people were cited for breaching COVID-19 safety regulations in relation to the unauthorized event.

After receiving tips that the location would be the site of an illicit event, Avon and Somerset police arrived at the area. "A significant number of people arriving in the area by car and on foot were spoken to by officers," said a spokesman.

"Thirty-eight fixed penalty notices for breaches of COVID regulations were issued, while around 30 minors were given advice by officers," said Chief Inspector Paul Wigginton. He insists that were the rave to be allowed to continue, it "would have put many people in harm's way."

"We know that the key to policing these events is prevent them before they get under way," he continued. "Which is why we are also hugely grateful to those members of the public who have got in touch with us to provide vital intelligence that allowed us to intervene early."

The 19 year-old has since been released from custody and is under further investigation.

