Texas Residents Slam deadmau5 for "Dropping F-Bombs" and "Rattling Windows" at Drive-In Concert

After his latest drive-in concert, deadmau5 has officially debunked the "as quiet as a mouse" metaphor.

Last Friday, January 8th, deadmau5 touched down in Texas for a show at the city of Hutto's Brushy Creek Amphitheater. Having performed at a string of successful drive-in concerts to kick off 2021, the latest iteration seems to have ruffled the feathers of locals due to its booming bass, among other sounds.

According to a report by Austin, Texas ABC affiliate station KVUE, local Hutto residents in the concert's surrounding area took to social media to voice their frustrations about the noise. The volume was allegedly so loud that local police dispatches were overwhelmed with complaints, one of which asserted that the show was "rattling windows in nearby homes."

Moreover, in a new Reddit threat established to bemoan the concert, one user said they could hear the bass from 10 miles away. In one particularly humorous response, one user urged the thread's creator to complain, but not if the gripe was caused by deadmau5's iconic song "Strobe." "Is it strobe?" they wrote. "If so, give it a pass. If not, complain."

Local NBC affiliate KXAN added that a number of Hutto residents also criticized deadmau5 for the use of profanity. "He was dropping F-bombs all over the place and we can hear this in the living room of our brick house with the doors and windows closed," said one such local, who lives one mile away from the Brushy Creek Amphitheater.

In true deadmau5 fashion, the legendary electronic music producer brought some levity to the situation, taking to Instagram to apologize for the noise. "Man, I'm sorry Hutto! I can sympathize... loud stuff near my house would bug TF out of me too... hopefully the engineers figure out a better solution for you," he wrote." Let's chalk this one up as a ... stress test?"

deadmau5 also responded to the "F-bomb" claims in the post's comment section. "Hey wait... the purple haired lady said I said the "f word" (gasp) before I played... that's fucken bullshit!" he wrote. "It was the stupid fucking opener dj guy who got on the mic after he was done going "FUCK 2020!" Like a goon before I even got up there... damn."

Sources: KVUE, KXAN