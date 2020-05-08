The Black Madonna Joins Lineup for Homoelectric's Forthcoming 12-Hour Virtual Party

The fan favorite Manchester club brand Homoelectric is throwing an epic, 12-hour virtual "STAY HOMO" party as part of the United We Stream Greater Manchester Project on Sunday, May 10th. The self-proclaimed "late-night disenfranchised" party brigade will be hosting an impressive lineup featuring DJs, artists, and performers, who will all be donating their time for free in honor of a great cause.

Joining in on the festivities will be The Black Madonna, Róisín Murphy, Erol Alkan, and Horse Meat Disco. The new additions will be joining the likes of Krystal Klear, Jaye Ward, Luke Unabomber (Homoelectric's founder), and resident DJs Jamie Bull, Will Tramp, Gina Breeze, Lukas, and more. There will also be a special performance by Drag SOS star Cheddar Gorgeous, and visuals by Skiddle.

The Manchester-based fundraising platform United We Stream was created by Parklife and Warehouse Project leader Sacha Lord in order to support the city's nightlife economy during the COVID-19 lockdown. So far, their efforts have raised more than a quarter of a million pounds. Donations from Homoelectric's "STAY HOMO" event will be shared with the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity that supports UK's LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

The party will be streamed live from midday across UWS's Facebook and Twitter on Sunday, May 10th. Tune in and dance your worries away with hours of electronic gold.

You can make donations here and find out more about the United We Stream Greater Manchester Project here.

H/T: Skiddle