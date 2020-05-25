The Brothers Macklovitch, A-Trak and Dave-1 of Chromeo, Announce New Music Coming This Week

After tormenting the dance music world back in January 2020 by releasing their stellar debut streaming effort, The Brothers Macklovitch are finally back after a near 4-month gap. According to A-Trak, the brother of Dave-1 of Chromeo, the two are planning on releasing new music this week under their brotherly moniker.

When A-Trak and Dave-1 debuted The Brothers Macklovitch, it wasn't the first time they'd collaborated in a professional capacity. Way back in 1997, they founded the Montreal-based record label Audio Research, which they used as a conduit to release music for their hip-hop crew Obscure Disorder. They have come a long way since their days in Montreal's underground hip-hop scene, of course, as both have emerged as prolific DJs and producers in their own A-Trak and Chromeo projects, respectively.

Their collaborative efforts came full circle on January 24th, 2020, when they released a scintillating remix of Raphael Saadiq's "So Ready" that represented a beautiful microcosm of both producers' signature sounds, which blend electronic music with funk and soul. You can listen to that track in full below and stay tuned for more information on the forthcoming release by The Brothers Macklovitch.

