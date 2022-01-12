Skip to main content
The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

A Walmart version of The Chainsmokers have been promoting the new music on the duo's social media.

Olav Stubberud

A Walmart version of The Chainsmokers have been promoting the new music on the duo's social media.

The road to The Chainsmokers' fourth album, TCS4, is officially underway after the duo announced the release date for a new single called "High."

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have baffled fans this week by appointing doppelgängers to promote the new music, sharing a series of tongue-in-cheek videos on their TikTok. The lookalikes—one of whom is actor Ryan O'Flanagan, who has appeared in New Girl and American Vandal—even appeared onstage at a recent performance in Las Vegas to troll the crowd:

"High" is set to drop tomorrow, January 13th, and will be the first new music from The Chainsmokers since 2019's World War Joy album. Check out a snippet, which notes "the next chapter has arrived," below.

The Chainsmokers took an extended hiatus from social media back in February 2020, when they told fans they were taking time to cultivate their "next chapter in music."

Recommended Articles

the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

A Walmart version of The Chainsmokers have been promoting the new music on the duo's social media.

29 seconds ago
snoop dogg heidi klum
NEWS

New DJ Duo to Release Collaboration With Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum

WeddingCake's unlikely dance music collab, dubbed "Chai Tea With Heidi," is set to drop this week.

14 hours ago
Skyline Festival
EVENTS

Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

19 hours ago

"We have never been more inspired and are already hard at work on TCS4 but we are going to be taking a break from social media (minus a few obligations) to give it the attention it needs," they said at the time.

They now seem to be in full album mode after a video shared on TikTok on January 10th with the caption, "It's almost time #TCS4." They have not yet announced a release date for the album.

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers
Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers
Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h6a9ay

Related

chainsmokers
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers Announce They're Recording a New Album Ahead of Forthcoming Drive-In Concert

After a brief musical hiatus, The Chainsmokers are returning to the live music circuit.

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus to Work on New Album

The Chainsmokers will take a break from social media while working on the follow-up to World War Joy.

The Chainsmokers and Blink 182
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Announce Blink-182 Collab Release Date

The Chainsmokers have officially announced the release date for their biggest collaboration to date.

Major Lazer
NEWS

Major Lazer Announce Release Date of First Album in Five Years and Drive-In Concert Tour

"Music Is The Weapon" is near.

chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Score First Film Soundtrack with "Words on Bathroom Walls"

The duo continues their journey into cinema with this new score.

Drew Taggart - The Chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Receives Songwriter Of The Year Award By ASCAP

Yet another milestone for The Chainsmokers.

1_3qu14ox2oveypbr6n2eum
NEWS

The Chainsmokers and Illenium Debut New Collab at Ultra Music Festival

The duo brought out Illenium midway through their set.

chainsmokers
Lifestyle

The Chainsmokers' Song "Paris" Emerges as a Black Lives Matter Anthem on TikTok

The track appeared on the duo's 2017 debut album "Memories...Do Not Open."