The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

The road to The Chainsmokers' fourth album, TCS4, is officially underway after the duo announced the release date for a new single called "High."

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have baffled fans this week by appointing doppelgängers to promote the new music, sharing a series of tongue-in-cheek videos on their TikTok. The lookalikes—one of whom is actor Ryan O'Flanagan, who has appeared in New Girl and American Vandal—even appeared onstage at a recent performance in Las Vegas to troll the crowd:

"High" is set to drop tomorrow, January 13th, and will be the first new music from The Chainsmokers since 2019's World War Joy album. Check out a snippet, which notes "the next chapter has arrived," below.

The Chainsmokers took an extended hiatus from social media back in February 2020, when they told fans they were taking time to cultivate their "next chapter in music."

"We have never been more inspired and are already hard at work on TCS4 but we are going to be taking a break from social media (minus a few obligations) to give it the attention it needs," they said at the time.

They now seem to be in full album mode after a video shared on TikTok on January 10th with the caption, "It's almost time #TCS4." They have not yet announced a release date for the album.

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers

Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers

Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers

Spotify: spoti.fi/3h6a9ay