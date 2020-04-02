The Chainsmokers' "Closer" (feat. Halsey) is now 12-Times Platinum

"We ain't ever gettin' older" is perhaps the most fitting lyric from The Chainsmokers' hit single, "Closer" (feat. Halsey). The track certainly hasn't gotten any older for fans, who have continued to rinse it nearly four years after its release. In fact, the song has been played and purchased so much over that time frame that it's now certified 12-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The Chainsmokers (real names Alex Pall and Drew Taggart) were undoubtedly onto something when writing "Closer" with Halsey (real name Ashley Frangipane). It joins just four other 12-times platinum-certified songs, including Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud", Justin Bieber and Ludacris' "Baby", and Eminem and Rihanna's "Love The Way You Lie". The only song that's gone further is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit, "Despacito", which is 13-times platinum, and therefore the most certified song in history.

Certifications include actual sales of course, but with the rise of digital streaming, a process that creates an equivalency between streams and sales has been instituted. So, while "Closer" has not actually sold 10 million copies, the track has breached the same threshold with streaming equivalents factored in.

