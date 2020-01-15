The Chainsmokers Confirmed as Creamfields 2020 Headliners

Creamfields is letting headliner announcements trickle out slowly but surely. They began back in September with the announcement of Armin van Buuren, who will return to the South Stage. Next to be announced was Pendulum Trinity, the first arena headliner, then Camelphat, the Steel Yard headliner. The next big act to be revealed for the main Arc Stage are The Chainsmokers, due to perform on August 28th for a U.K. festival exclusive.

Creamfields, the U.K.'s biggest electronic music festival, will take place on August 27th-30th during the bank holiday in Daresbury, Cheshire. After 2019 marked one of the festival's biggest editions to date, there is no telling what they have in store for attendees this time around. With a list of headliners this diverse so far, fans should be in for a treat.

The Chainsmokers (real names Alex Pall and Drew Taggart) are starting off 2020 with a bang. After closing out 2019 with the release of their full-length studio album, World War Joy, they entered into the new year with several of the top Billboard Dance/Electronic songs of the decade. They also snagged a nomination for Dance Artist of the Year for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Along with the Creamfields announcement, they will also perform a free show during Super Bowl Week in Miami, Florida.

Creamfields 2020 tickets are now available in an exclusive pre-sale for Barclay cardholders. Ticket sales to the general public will start this Friday on January 17th at 9:00 AM GMT (4:00 AM EST | 1:00 AM PST).

