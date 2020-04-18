The Chainsmokers Donate KN95 Masks to New York and Las Vegas Medical Facilities

The Chainsmokers have stepped up to assist US healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Closer" producers have donated a generous sum of 20,000 KN95 masks to workers in New York City and Las Vegas at a time when medical personnel are finding themselves ill-equipped to fully protect themselves against the disease.

Weill Cornell Medicine confirmed the donation of 10,000 masks had been delivered safely to workers by the Brooklyn Diocese Emergency Task Force and the New York Police Department. Similarly, the non-profit UMC Hospital in Las Vegas confirmed that 10,000 masks were transported to their facility by local law enforcement. Both organizations took to social media to thank the multi-platinum duo for their support.

The donation arrives amid continued KN95 mask shortages worldwide. The mask is considered the ideal method of pandemic protection. According to 3M, a manufacturer of the mask, the KN95 model has demonstrated 95% filter effectiveness against airborne particles.

Both Weill Cornell Medicine and UMC are seeking monetary and supply donations to continue the fight against COVID-19. Requested in-kind donations include, surgical masks, disposable gowns, face shields and ventilators.

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers

Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers

Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/thechainsmokers