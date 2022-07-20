Skip to main content
The Chainsmokers to Become First Artists to Perform In the Stratosphere

The Chainsmokers to Become First Artists to Perform In the Stratosphere

Mark your calendars for a 2024 performance by The Chainsmokers from the edge of space.

c/o Columbia Records

Mark your calendars for a 2024 performance by The Chainsmokers from the edge of space.

The Chainsmokers are ascending to new heights.

We mean that quite literally, as the duo have just signed up for the most unique live performance of their career. The venue? A pressurized capsule floating 20 miles above the earth's surface.

The stunt is being made possible as part of an initiative by World View, an innovator in the emerging space tourism sector. The company has demonstrated an early track record of success operating at the edge of the stratosphere, most notably as evidenced by their efforts to engineer a record-breaking skydive performed by Alan Eustace in 2014.

Now World View is set to break another barrier after announcing The Chainsmokers as the first artists to perform at the edge of space, per AP.

"We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience," said the Grammy-winning duo in a statement. "We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers to Become First Artists to Perform In the Stratosphere

Mark your calendars for a 2024 performance by The Chainsmokers from the edge of space.

By Cameron Sunkel11 seconds ago
drugs general
Lifestyle

This Nonprofit Is Handing Out Free Narcan at Music Festivals to Combat Fentanyl Poisoning

This Must Be The Place have already handed out more than 5,100 naloxone kits.

By Lennon Cihak59 minutes ago
EXIT FESTIVAL - brphoto.co
EVENTS

20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022

Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack and more performed at this year's EXIT Festival, which returned to Novi Sad, Serbia in a big way.

By Brian Rapaport5 hours ago

World View President and CEO Ryan Hartman says he hopes the unique endeavor, which was partly inspired by his son's appreciation for The Chainsmokers, will forge new artistic frontiers at the intersection of art and space exploration.

"We think about inspiring new perspectives and how those new perspectives can lead to a radically improved future for our Earth," Hartman said. "To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about."

"I have just seen firsthand and personally how their music reaches a lot of different groups, a lot of different age groups and just how passionate they are about their music and their art," he added. "It matches our passion for what we do."

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers
Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers
Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h6a9ay

Related

the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

A Walmart version of The Chainsmokers have been promoting the new music on the duo's social media.

the chainsmokers
NEWS

New Teaser From The Chainsmokers Reveals "One of the Hardest Drops" From New Album: Watch

The track, which The Chainsmokers called "one of the hardest drops on the album," diverges from the uplifting tone of the LP's prior singles, "iPad" and "High."

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548-1024x677
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Donate KN95 Masks to New York and Las Vegas Medical Facilities

The Chainsmokers stepped up to donate some much needed medical resources.

the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Drop First New Music In Three Years, Open Up About Upcoming Album

Ahead of their fourth full-length album, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart said the duo are "more inspired" now than they've been in four years.

chainsmokers
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers Announce They're Recording a New Album Ahead of Forthcoming Drive-In Concert

After a brief musical hiatus, The Chainsmokers are returning to the live music circuit.

juice wrld
NEWS

Juice WRLD's Second Posthumous Album to Feature Collabs With Marshmello, The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers previously revealed they had at least five songs in the works with the Chicago rapper prior to his death.

chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Talk New Music, Infamous Performances in Rare Mid-Hiatus Interview

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall and Drew Taggert got candid in their interview with Will Briger of "1 Hour Intern."

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus to Work on New Album

The Chainsmokers will take a break from social media while working on the follow-up to World War Joy.