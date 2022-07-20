The Chainsmokers to Become First Artists to Perform In the Stratosphere

The Chainsmokers are ascending to new heights.

We mean that quite literally, as the duo have just signed up for the most unique live performance of their career. The venue? A pressurized capsule floating 20 miles above the earth's surface.

The stunt is being made possible as part of an initiative by World View, an innovator in the emerging space tourism sector. The company has demonstrated an early track record of success operating at the edge of the stratosphere, most notably as evidenced by their efforts to engineer a record-breaking skydive performed by Alan Eustace in 2014.

Now World View is set to break another barrier after announcing The Chainsmokers as the first artists to perform at the edge of space, per AP.

"We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience," said the Grammy-winning duo in a statement. "We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects."

World View President and CEO Ryan Hartman says he hopes the unique endeavor, which was partly inspired by his son's appreciation for The Chainsmokers, will forge new artistic frontiers at the intersection of art and space exploration.

"We think about inspiring new perspectives and how those new perspectives can lead to a radically improved future for our Earth," Hartman said. "To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about."

"I have just seen firsthand and personally how their music reaches a lot of different groups, a lot of different age groups and just how passionate they are about their music and their art," he added. "It matches our passion for what we do."

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers

Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers

Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers

Spotify: spoti.fi/3h6a9ay