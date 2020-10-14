Promoters of The Chainsmokers' Infamous Hamptons Concert Hit With $20,000 Fine

The promoters of the now infamous Hamptons concert headlined by The Chainsmokers last summer have been fined $20,000 for violating public health law, according to a tweet posted by New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law," Cuomo wrote. "Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval."

The event, which was developed as the first leg of a charity concert series in support of a number of organizations, featured additional performances from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon—who performs under the moniker DJ D-Sol—Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band, and Matt White.

According to the previously active ticketing page for the concert, each group of attendees (four to six people per car) was to be assigned a designated spot on the concert grounds, where they could park their vehicle and view the show. However, things appeared to get out of hand when attendees defied safety recommendations, turning the drive-in show into a normal concert experience. The apparent lack of social distancing was prevalently shared via social media.

The concert's organizers, In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise, produced the event in partnership with JAJA Tequila.