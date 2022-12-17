Skip to main content
The Chainsmokers Share Glowing Optimism for 2023, an "Exciting Time" for Dance Music History

"I haven't seen this many people excited about dance music in quite some time," The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart explained.

Ivan Meneses/Insomniac Event

Even after more than a decade in the scene, The Chainsmokers are seemingly more optimistic than ever when it comes to the future of electronic dance music.

In an interview with Grammy.com, the duo reflected on their plans to perform in the stratosphere in 2024, their most recent album So Far So Good, and shared their impressions of today's dance music scene large.

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart specifically shared glowing remarks on the genre's current state.

"I haven't seen this many people excited about dance music in quite some time," Taggart explained. "I'm seeing so many more underground techno DJs build really massive followings that compete with more EDM [acts] and their followings on Instagram [and such]. They [post] videos of them playing shows, and the engagement is super high."

the chainsmokers
NEWS

By Cameron Sunkel
david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

Step Into the World of Future Rave with David Guetta's Remix of "Unholy"

Guetta's take on Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit will energize any dancefloor.

By Rachel Freeman
Silencio UMBRA
EVENTS

Cercle Teams Up With Mezcal El Silencio to Plan Unforgettable Festival Experience In Oaxaca

Featuring Bonobo, The Martinez Brothers and more, Silencio UMBRA is a one-night-only festival featuring the best in talent curation, art, culinary greatness and more.

By Cameron Sunkel
the chainsmokers

Drew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall (R) of The Chainsmokers.

Taggart's praise went beyond the world of the underground scene, however. In response to a question reflecting on the 2010's "golden era" of dance music, Taggart agreed that it feels as though the genre is currently poised for another boom cycle.

"It does kind of feel like that now," Taggart continued. "Hard house is like, so big in Europe right now. It doesn't really have much presence in the U.S., but that could be the kind of the Boys Noize electro scene, and then you have techno and deep house that's really popping off. Where all this leads, I'm not sure, but it's really an exciting time that feels like the beginning of how it started before."

The Chainsmokers' sentiments track closely with fellow chart-topping artist David Guetta, who previously expressed that the "best years in dance music history" would emerge following the pandemic.

