The Chainsmokers' Investment Firm Backs Funding Round for Fintech Startup, Hearth

The Chainsmokers' Investment Firm Backs Funding Round for Fintech Startup, Hearth

The Grammy-winning duo are rapidly expanding their diversified portfolio of innovative investments.
Author:
Publish date:

Olav Stubberud

The Grammy-winning duo are rapidly expanding their diversified portfolio of innovative investments.

The Chainsmokers, through their Mantis venture capital entity, have contributed a sizable investment in Austin-based fintech company Hearth.  

The startup provides home contractors the ability to extend consumer financing options to prospective customers. Hearth allows contractors to pre-qualify customers for loans within minutes, enabling them to invoice, track, and collect payments within the company's mobile app. 

According to Hearth, around 80% of home improvement services have traditionally been paid in cash, but the company is betting more available personal financing options will allow contractors to secure more business. CultureMap Austin reports the Grammy-winning "Closer" artists contributed $23 million to the company.

It may seem like an usual business model for The Chainsmokers to take interest in, but if recent history is any indication, it's become increasingly clear that Mantis is gravitating toward disruptive technologies across the board—regardless of sector. 

Thus far Mantis has participated in funding rounds for companies such as LoanSnap, a mortgage lending company, the digital fitness platform FitOn, and Casa, a Bitcoin custody and storage product.

According to TechCrunch, last year Mantis itself raised $35 million in funds from backers such as billionaire Mark Cuban and technology executive Keith Rabois, among others.

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers
Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers
Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h6a9ay

Related

The Chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers, Zedd Win Big at the Billboard Music Awards

EDM's biggest representatives pulled off wins at the ceremony.

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548-1024x677
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Donate KN95 Masks to New York and Las Vegas Medical Facilities

The Chainsmokers stepped up to donate some much needed medical resources.

Chainsmokers-2018-cr-Olav-Stubberud-billboard-1548
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Release Trailer for their Documentary, Memories

The documentary from their 2017 tour arrives on YouTube this Friday.

chainsmokers
GEAR + TECH

Crypto Security Company Casa Launches Bitcoin Wallet Backed by The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers recently flapped their wings as angel investors.

chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Score First Film Soundtrack with "Words on Bathroom Walls"

The duo continues their journey into cinema with this new score.

Switchfoot_live_in_Myrtle_Beach,_SC,_3_April_2008
NEWS

Switchfoot Is Covering The Chainsmokers' "Sick Boy" on Forthcoming Covers EP

Perhaps it's no wonder Switchfoot gravitated to one of The Chainsmokers' rawest dance tracks.

Chainsmokers-2018-cr-Olav-Stubberud-billboard-1548
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Keep Teasing Blink 182 Collaboration

Chains 182 coming soon?

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Are Producing a Television Show for Freeform

Demo with follow an aspiring songwriter making her way in Los Angeles.