The Chainsmokers Are One of The Most Popular Groups of the Last Decade, According to Study

The Chainsmokers are one of the most popular groups of the decade, according to a new study and data published by 24/7 Tempo and the Chicago Tribune.

To calculate each band's position on the chart, 24/7 Tempo developed an intricate system that calculated popularity based on chart performance, certified album and single sales, monthly Spotify listeners, and Wikipedia pageviews from August 2011 to September 2021.

Imagine Dragons and One Direction came in the top two spots, respectively, followed by The Chainsmokers. The chart-topping duo reportedly had 17 songs in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where they amassed a total of 291 weeks, buoyed by their most successful song "Closer" (with Halsey).

Drew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall (R) of The Chainsmokers. Black Raven Films/Wikimedia Commons

Legendary electronic music duo Daft Punk came in at #22 on the list. The French tandem had three songs for a total of 85 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100, with "Starboy" being their most successful track in the past 10 years. Daft Punk announced their split last year after a nearly three-decade career.

"Party Rock Anthem" hitmakers LMFAO landed at #40, with that track being their most popular. Tucked within the list are The Script, Gym Class Heroes, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and Panic! At The Disco, among others.

The Chainsmokers are expanding their business ventures to include investing in NFTs. The duo recently contributed to a $55 million funding round into 3LAU's NFT marketplace, Royal, joining Logic, Kygo, Nas and more as investors. They also invested in the blockchain-based streaming platform Audius along with Disclosure, Steve Aoki, and Katy Perry.