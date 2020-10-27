The Chainsmokers Talk New Music, Infamous Performances in Rare Mid-Hiatus Interview - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
The Chainsmokers Talk New Music, Infamous Performances in Rare Mid-Hiatus Interview

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall and Drew Taggert got candid in their interview with Will Briger of "1 Hour Intern."
In a rare, mid-hiatus interview, The Chainsmokers let fans in on what they've been up to during lockdown, shared stories about performances they deemed embarrassing, got personal with how they react to criticism, and much more. The lengthy talk was hosted by Will Briger for his 1 Hour Intern podcast. 

Not afraid to get personal and share uncomfortable moments in their career, the duo—comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart—waxed poetic about a number of topics and happenings from their wildly successful careers, including their infamous American Idol performance that they say made them look like "goddamn idiots." It's rare to see artists be so candid, but a refreshing look at what goes on behind the scenes with one of the dance-pop world's biggest acts.

When Briger asked the guys about any major failures that shaped them along the way, Taggart went on to share an inspiring story about how his first vocal performance, which went down at the VMAs and "haunted" him. "I had never sang before live, ever before in my life," he said. "I sang on this song—our song 'Closer'—that was the first song I ever sang on, period." Taggart said he "sounded like shit" and "looked really stupid," but he used that setback to help him grow as an artist.

The Chainsmokers' 1 Hour Intern interview with Will Briger is out now. You can watch the entire episode here.

