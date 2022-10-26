Skip to main content
The Chainsmokers Are Removing "Kanye" From Streaming Services After Rapper's Antisemitic Remarks

The fallout from Kanye West's antisemitic remarks led to a growing spate of companies, celebrities and brands to sever ties with the controversial rapper.

c/o Columbia Records

In the wake of antisemitic remarks made by Kanye West, The Chainsmokers are removing "Kanye," a song released in 2014 that celebrates the disgraced rapper, from streaming services.

On October 9th, West tweeted that he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," triggering swift excoriation from around the world before doubling down in a since-deleted interview on the Drink Champs podcast. The American Jewish Community called the tweet a "vicious antisemitic comment" designed to incite "the hatred of Jews."

The Chainsmokers took to social media this week to condemn West and announce their plans to withdraw "Kanye" from Spotify, Apple Music and other digital service providers. The track contains the lyric, "I want to be like Kanye."

"8 years ago we made a song saying we want to be like Kanye," The Chainsmokers wrote in a recent Instagram Story. "Back then this guys [sic] inspired us in so many ways with his music and vision. Even more recently he sampled out song NYC which was so cool but a lot has changed even since then."

"This is just not the same guy we loved and were inspired by which really saddens us," the duo's statement continues. "So we are removing out song off streaming sites because it no long represents the views we once shared."

kanye west

Kanye West.

The fallout from West's comments led to a growing spate of companies, celebrities and brands to sever ties with the controversial rapper, whose net worth was "obliterated," according to Forbes. Adidas announced on Tuesday that it would "end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies," pulling the plug on their nearly decade-long partnership in a move the company expects will cost roughly $246 million this year.

Other companies to terminate partnerships with West include Balenciaga, Gap, JPMorgan Chase and his talent agency, CAA.

