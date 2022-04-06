The Chainsmokers Reveal Tracklist, Release Date, Story Behind New Album, "So Far So Good"
The Chainsmokers' fourth album is officially on the map.
Titled So Far So Good, the LP is The Chainsmokers' first since 2019's chart-topping World War Joy. The tandem shared an official album trailer today, wherein they reveal the inspiration behind the 13-track album as well as its release date of May 13th.
According to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, the album's name derives from a quote from La Haine, a French crime drama film released in 1995. They found optimism in a particular quote, which they believe encapsulates the album's subject matter: "Heard about the guy who fell off a skyscraper? On his way down past each floor, he kept saying to reassure himself, 'So far so good... so far so good... so far so good.' How you fall doesn't matter. It's how you land."
If the trailer is any indication, it seems Taggart's voice will be prominent throughout So Far So Good, which has already spawned two single, "iPad" and "High." The record, added Taggart's counterpart Alex Pall, is one of the most genuine of their career.
"We're more proud of this album than, I think, anything we've ever made," Pall says in the trailer. "It's just because it's so us."
Check out the official So Far So Good trailer below and pre-save the album here.
The Chainsmokers - So Far So Good Tracklist
1. Riptide
2. High
3. iPad
4. Maradona
5. Solo Mission
6. Something Different
7. I Love U
8. If You’re Serious
9. Channel 1
10. Testing
11. In Too Deep
12. I Hope You Change Your Mind
13. Cyanide
