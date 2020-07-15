The Chainsmokers Score First Film Soundtrack with "Words on Bathroom Walls"

Over the past few years, Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers have blossomed into formidable figures in the world of film and television. They kicked things off with the release of their documentary Memories, then announced the launch of Kick The Habit Productions for the purposes of producing a movie titled Paris and a new music drama show called Demo for the Freeform Network.

While these are still in works, they've somehow found the time to produce their debut score for the upcoming film Words on Bathroom Walls.

The film, directed by Thor Freudenthal, is due for release on July 31st and will feature Charlie Plummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Taylor Russell, and Academy Award nominee Andy García. It's the film adaptation of Julia Walton's YA novel that tells the story of a teenager with paranoid schizophrenia navigating the world while on a new experimental drug.

With a collection of tracks that speak to the younger generation and all the growing pains that come with entering adulthood, it comes as no surprise that the duo would provide the perfect soundtrack for this upcoming film.

Watch the trailer for Words on Bathroom Walls below.

