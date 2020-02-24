The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus to Work on New Album

The Chainsmokers have announced that they will take a break from social media while they work on their next album. In a statement posted across their social media channels, the duo shared the news with fans.

While some are disappointed that they won't see as many updates from the EDM superstars, many fans are already giddy at the thought of new music on the way. They have not yet revealed a name for their upcoming album, but in the meantime they are calling it "TCS4" (The Chainsmokers 4) due to it being their fourth studio album.

The Chainsmokers (real names Alex Pall and Drew Taggart) didn't waste any time between releases as their third and most recent album World War Joy was released just two months ago. Although fans won't get as many social media posts from the duo, all is not lost as it was announced that they will headline this year's Creamfields in the U.K.

H/T: Your EDM

