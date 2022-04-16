New Teaser From The Chainsmokers Reveals "One of the Hardest Drops" From New Album: Watch

Despite their continued mainstream success, it seems The Chainsmokers haven't lost their bite.

The duo are on the cusp of the release of their fourth album, titled So Far So Good, and they've already begun road-testing previously unheard cuts from the effort. The latest example of the duo rinsing their latest and greatest on stage was reposted to their TikTok account.

The brief teaser reveals what The Chainsmakers are calling "one of the hardest drops on the album," showcasing a scorching trap drop buoyed by thumping 808s. Coincidentally, given the reveal of the album's tracklist earlier this month, we have a pretty good idea the track in question is coincidentally titled "Testing."

Check out the clip below.

The song's ominous tone and heavier sonics represent a marked change of pace from the album's other singles, the radio-ready "High" and "iPad." Nonetheless, as fans will recall from prior albums, The Chainsmokers haven't hesitated to wander into the realms of trap and dubstep with success. If anything, the inclusion of such a track on So Far So Good demonstrates the duo's appetite for innovation hasn't faltered.

So Far So Good is due out on May 13th.

