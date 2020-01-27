The Chemical Brothers Win Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Song

At The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, The Chemical Brothers dominated the dance/electronic category and took home both major awards. With their pair of awards tonight, the British duo are now six-time winners.

Their album No Geography beat out the other nominees LP5 by Apparat, Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) by Flume, SOLACE by RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Weather by Tycho for their third award in that category and first since We Are The Night in 2007.

On the Best Dance Recording side of things, their track "Got To Keep On" beat out "Linked" by Bonobo, "Piece Of Your Heart" featuring Goodboys by Meduza, "Underwater" by RÜFÜS DU SOL, and "Midnight Hour" featuring Ty Dolla $ign by Skrillex and Boys Noize. This win is their first since 2005 when they took home the award for "Galvanize."

In addition to the two awards, they were nominated for Best Music Video, ultimately losing out to "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The latter video coincidentally features a cameo from last year's Best Dance Recording winner, Diplo.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Alicia Keys. The show kicks off on January 26th at 8:00 PM EST and will be aired on CBS.

