The Chemical Brothers Share Trippy Audiovisual Preview of New Song Dropping This Friday

The Chemical Brothers Share Trippy Audiovisual Preview of New Song Dropping This Friday

"The Darkness That You Fear" will drop on April 23rd.
Author:
Publish date:

The Chemical Brothers

"The Darkness That You Fear" will drop on April 23rd.

The Chemical Brothers dropped a bit of good news this morning, sharing a preview of new music on the way.

The legendary electronic music duo will drop a new single called "The Darkness That You Fear" this Friday, April 23rd. They took to social media to share an audio clip of the languid single, which sounds like it will contain the dark, spellbinding trip hop flair of a signature Chemical Brothers tune.

The preview is short, but fans can hear the sultry vocal refrain, "Let your heart see the colors." It's also paired with a kaleidoscopic promo video, which offers a trippy audiovisual compliment to the track's hypnotic soundscapes.

Check out The Chemical Brothers' official preview of "The Darkness That You Fear" below and pre-order the single here.

FOLLOW THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/ChemicalBros
Instagram: instagram.com/thechemicalbrothers
Twitter: twitter.com/ChemBros
Spotify: spoti.fi/2JqdOo6

Related

chemical brothers
GEAR + TECH

You Can Win The Chemical Brothers' Roland TB-03 Synthesizer

The legendary electronic music duo is giving away the synth as part of the #ILoveLive campaign.

A color press photo of English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers A.K.A. Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons standing in front of a black-and-white pattern.
NEWS

The Chemical Brothers Win Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Song

The Chemical Brothers beat out Flume, Skrillex and more to win both major dance music awards at The 62nd Annual Grammys.

A color press photo of English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers A.K.A. Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons standing in front of a black-and-white pattern.
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chemical Brothers Tease "Got to Keep On" from Forthcoming Album

By bridging classic sounds with a personal touch, The Chemical Brothers have knocked it out of the park with this one.

A color press photo of English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers A.K.A. Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons standing in front of a black-and-white pattern.
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chemical Brothers Collab with Formula One on "Fastest Remix of All Time"

"WGTT15000BPM F1 NEEEUM MIX" clocks in at 15,000 BPM.

Pendulum
NEWS

Pendulum Share Preview of Brand New Single Dropping Next Week

Pendulum thankfully won't be waiting another decade to release music.

A color press photo of English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers A.K.A. Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons standing in front of a black-and-white pattern.
EVENTS

Creamfields Announces The Chemical Brothers as 2019 Headliner

The Chemical Brothers join deadmau5, Swedish House Mafia and more.

The Chemical Brothers
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chemical Brothers Release “MAH” with Accompanying Music Video

This is the second release off the Chemical Brothers’ forthcoming album, No Geography.

Martin Garrix 2020
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, The Chemical Brothers, RÜFÜS DU SOL to Perform at 2021 Open'er Festival

They join headliner Kendrick Lamar.