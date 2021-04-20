The Chemical Brothers Share Trippy Audiovisual Preview of New Song Dropping This Friday

"The Darkness That You Fear" will drop on April 23rd.

The Chemical Brothers dropped a bit of good news this morning, sharing a preview of new music on the way.

The legendary electronic music duo will drop a new single called "The Darkness That You Fear" this Friday, April 23rd. They took to social media to share an audio clip of the languid single, which sounds like it will contain the dark, spellbinding trip hop flair of a signature Chemical Brothers tune.

The preview is short, but fans can hear the sultry vocal refrain, "Let your heart see the colors." It's also paired with a kaleidoscopic promo video, which offers a trippy audiovisual compliment to the track's hypnotic soundscapes.

Check out The Chemical Brothers' official preview of "The Darkness That You Fear" below and pre-order the single here.

FOLLOW THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/ChemicalBros

Instagram: instagram.com/thechemicalbrothers

Twitter: twitter.com/ChemBros

Spotify: spoti.fi/2JqdOo6