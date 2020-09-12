The GRAMMY Museum is Launching Its Own Streaming Service

The GRAMMY Museum is set to launch its own dedicated streaming service featuring artist interviews, performances, and livestreams.

Titled COLLECTION:live, the service will host an estimated 1,000 programs upon launch with a mix of both new and notable archival content. The organization has foreseen a pivot to streaming in their future for quite some time in order to connect with a younger digital audience.

According to the museum's President Michael Sticka, those plans rose to top priority status in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since March, the organization has accelerated its pace to record new virtual content including interviews with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS and a conversation with Hans Zimmer on the making of "No Time to Die," which will be available on launch day.

Additional new content will be released on a weekly basis. The second week following the launch of COLLECTION:live will see new interviews released featuring BTS, Tame Impala, and more. While the physical GRAMMY Museum doors remain closed to public visitors at the moment, the new streaming venture is one organizers look forward to building upon well after business has returned to normal.

The new subscription service goes live on September 17th and will run customers $2.99 a month, or alternatively, $29.99 a year after a three-day free trial.