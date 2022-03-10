The Knocks Announce Collaborators and Release Date of New Album, "HISTORY"

It looks like The Knocks are on the precipice of their biggest and most impactful project yet.

The veteran duo have long flexed an inimitable ability to produce blockbusting music at the intersection of disco and house, but they're yet to release a genuine tour de force. However, that may change on April 29th, when they release HISTORY. It's early, but it's not a stretch to call the record a darkhorse for the year's best dance album.

The Knocks are teaming up with a formidable group of collaborators for HISTORY, such as MUNA, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Cold War Kids, Parson James and Yoke Lore, among others. If that list is any indication, longtime fans are safe to expect the bubbly indietronica sound they've come to know and love.

The tandem are also joining forces with Grammy-nominated band Foster The People, with whom they've enjoyed a long creative partnership that dates back to as early as 2018's global hit "Ride Or Die." That single appeared on The Knock's last album, New York Narcotic, which released back in 2018.

Last month The Knocks released the HISTORY single "Slow Song," a sultry disco cut featuring Dragonette. The drop came with an official music video, which was was shot in Mexico City and stars Aquaria from Drag Race and Real Housewives.

You can check out the "Slow Song" video below and pre-save HISTORY here.

