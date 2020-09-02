Reel 2 Real's Mark Quashie, Co-Writer of "I Like to Move It," Shares Statement on Erick Morillo's Death

Following the news of Erick Morillo's death at the age of 49, Trinidadian-born artist Mark Quashie, who performed vocals on the late DJ's hit song "I Like to Move It" under his Reel 2 Real moniker, has shared an official statement.

"I am devastated to learn of Erick's death," said Quashie, who performs as The Mad Stuntman. "Even though he has not toured with me for some time, we still keep in touch and had talked recently about doing a new re-mix version of our song. The past month has been unsettling for Erick, to say the least. I offer prayers to his family and fans."

"I Like to Move It" skyrocketed to the top of the charts, emerging as a #1 hit in Belgium, France, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands and peaking at #8 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. The single was also used prevalently in the Madagascar film franchise, reaching a global audience and solidifying it as a generational anthem.

Police said Morillo's body was found on September 1st in Miami Beach. The Miami Herald reports that law enforcement and detectives are exploring a possible drug overdose.

Morillo, a pioneering house music producer, was recently arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman in connection to a December 2019 incident. He denied the allegations and was scheduled for a court hearing this Friday, September 4th.