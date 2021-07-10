The Midnight Announce Upcoming Orchestral Version of Debut Album, "Endless Summer"

The famed synthwave duo have teamed up with Magik*Magik to reimagine their 2016 debut album, "Endless Summer."
The Midnight are breathing new life into their 2016 debut album, Endless Summer.

With help from the Magik*Magik Orchestra, the renowned synthwave outfit will reimagine their debut album, 2016's The Rearview Mirror, to celebrate its five-year anniversary.

The duo took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes teaser video of the recording process, writing that they "wanted to try something different" as they reflected on the breakthrough album. 

Before the full EP drops, synthwave connoisseurs can enjoy its first single, "Vampires." The track is quite a departure from The Midnight's signature retrofuturistic sound, as Magik*Magik transforms the classic with a rich, emotive makeover.

Alongside the digital release, The Midnight announced that vinyl copies of the EP will be available for purchase. Fans can choose between the standard white vinyl or a limited-edition blue vinyl that's been autographed by the band.

The Rearview Mirror will be released on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. You can pre-save the upcoming orchestral remake here.

