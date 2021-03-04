The Midnight Announce New "Horror Show" EP, Drop Hypnotic Single "Neon Medusa"

When we dropped our "Best Songs of 2020" list, there was no question that The Midnight would be included. In fact, their year was so impressive that they landed on the synthwave category twice, for both "Deep Blue" and "Night Skies," taken from their celebrated album Monsters. The LA-based duo plans to continue this success straight into 2021 with the announcement of their next EP, Horror Show.

Fans first got a glimpse of the record this past October when they did a special Halloween release exclusively through Amazon Music. Horror Show will soon be available across all platforms on March 19th. To prepare for the impending release, The Midnight has dropped their first single of the year, "Neon Medusa."

The track features The Midnight's signature sound of rippling retro synths, punchy kick drums, and a guitar riff that will leave your jaw on the floor. We see Tyler Lyle's vocals at the top of their game on this single, as they soar atop the track's potent production. They've championed this sense of nostalgia with a unique 80s pastiche, yet keep the music accessible across generational lines through a modern approach.

Last summer we spoke with The Midnight to discuss their seminal album Monsters and the bubbling potential of synthwave culture. On paper, they may seem like an unlikely pair. The band consists of Lyle, a folk and country singer from the deep south, and Danish producer Tim McEwan, who has worked with the likes of Afrojack, Lil Wayne, New Kids on The Block, Diddy, Paula Abdul, and more. However, the vastly different backgrounds have actually worked in their favor, interweaving the symbols and archetypes used in country music from a fresh electronic perspective.

The Midnight's Horror Show EP is scheduled to release on March 19th, 2021. You can stream "Neon Medusa" ahead of the full release across all platforms here.

