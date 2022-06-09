The Midnight Reveal New 13-Track Album, "Heroes"

Surging synthwave outfit The Midnight have announced a brand new album.

Set for release September 9th via Counter Records, Heroes is the final album of a trilogy that spawned in 2018 with Kids, which was followed by the scintillating Monsters.

"For me, Kids is self-knowledge, Monsters is self-love, and then Heroes is empathy,” said The Midnight's Tyler Lyle. "I got into depth psychology and this idea of etiology, the way a human forms. The world doesn't get better but we do. We grow into ourselves. We grow into our voice."

The Midnight's new single "Heartbeat" is the latest glimpse into the album following last month's release of "Change Your Heart Or Die," a kinetic blend of synthwave and indie rock. The uplifting track, the band says, is "a reminder that love and empathy is not a finite resource."

According to a press release issued to announce Heroes, the album doubles as the dawn of a new sonic shift for the pathfinding duo, who are celebrated for their unique blend of retrowave and rock music. They recently expanded their cast to include three live musicians: Justin Klunk (saxophone and synth), Lelia Broussard (bass) and Royce Whittaker (guitar).

Check out the tracklist of Heroes below and pre-save the album here.

The Midnight - Heroes Tracklist

1. Golden Gate

2. Brooklyn. Friday. Love.

3. Heartbeat

4. A Place of Her Own

5. Heroes

6. Heart Worth Breaking

7. Loved by You

8. Aerostar

9. Change Your Heart or Die

10. Avalanche

11. Souvenir

12. Photograph

13. Energy Never Dies, It Just Transforms

