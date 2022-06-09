The Midnight Reveal New 13-Track Album, "Heroes"

Skip to main content
Celebrated for their unique blend of retrowave and rock music, the pathfinding duo have announced the final album of a trilogy.

Jimmy Fontaine

Celebrated for their unique blend of retrowave and rock music, the pathfinding duo have announced the final album of a trilogy.

Surging synthwave outfit The Midnight have announced a brand new album.

Set for release September 9th via Counter Records, Heroes is the final album of a trilogy that spawned in 2018 with Kids, which was followed by the scintillating Monsters.

"For me, Kids is self-knowledge, Monsters is self-love, and then Heroes is empathy,” said The Midnight's Tyler Lyle. "I got into depth psychology and this idea of etiology, the way a human forms. The world doesn't get better but we do. We grow into ourselves. We grow into our voice."

The Midnight's new single "Heartbeat" is the latest glimpse into the album following last month's release of "Change Your Heart Or Die," a kinetic blend of synthwave and indie rock. The uplifting track, the band says, is "a reminder that love and empathy is not a finite resource."

the midnight
NEWS

By Jason Heffler
dirtybird campout
EVENTS

Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet to Reunite as "Get Real" at Dirtybird Campout 2022: See the Lineup

This year’s edition of Campout will also introduce a brand new stage called "The Hideout," which replaces its old silent disco.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
Basspod Stage at EDC Vegas 2022_brphotoco-03
FEATURES

Technological Innovations Reinforce EDC Vegas As a Blueprint for the Future of Music Festivals

EDC will be celebrating 30 years of action in 2023, and Insomniac's flagship festival brand is far from reaching a state of complacency.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago

According to a press release issued to announce Heroes, the album doubles as the dawn of a new sonic shift for the pathfinding duo, who are celebrated for their unique blend of retrowave and rock music. They recently expanded their cast to include three live musicians: Justin Klunk (saxophone and synth), Lelia Broussard (bass) and Royce Whittaker (guitar).

Check out the tracklist of Heroes below and pre-save the album here.

The Midnight - Heroes Tracklist

1. Golden Gate
2. Brooklyn. Friday. Love.
3. Heartbeat
4. A Place of Her Own
5. Heroes
6. Heart Worth Breaking
7. Loved by You
8. Aerostar
9. Change Your Heart or Die
10. Avalanche
11. Souvenir
12. Photograph
13. Energy Never Dies, It Just Transforms

