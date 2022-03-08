"This One's for Flinty": The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint's Death

"This one's for Flinty… Now lets fukin' go," The Prodigy wrote in the announcement of their triumphant return to the stage.

Slated for summer of this year, The Prodigy's 2022 live shows will take place in July throughout major tour stops in the U.K. In their announcement, the iconic band said they felt now was an especially good time to get the show on the road, given the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, The Fat of the Land.

This marks The Prodigy's first tour since the passing of charismatic frontman Keith Flint in 2019. The news of the tour arrives a mere days after the band posted a heartfelt tribute to remember Flint three years after his tragic death. "We feel u always with and around us," the band wrote. "Your Fire will never go out."

The run of 10 shows will go through Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield before concluding with a trifecta of performances in Brixton.

Announcing the new leg of shows, The Prodigy also alluded to the idea that there may be new music on the horizon. "We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before," they teased.



Tickets for The Prodigy's 2022 tour will be available for pre-sale starting March 9th at 9AM local time. General sales will begin March 11th.

