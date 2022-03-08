Skip to main content
"This One's for Flinty": The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint's Death

"This One's for Flinty": The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint's Death

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Fat Of The Land."

Henrik Dvergsdal

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Fat Of The Land."

"This one's for Flinty… Now lets fukin' go," The Prodigy wrote in the announcement of their triumphant return to the stage.

Slated for summer of this year, The Prodigy's 2022 live shows will take place in July throughout major tour stops in the U.K. In their announcement, the iconic band said they felt now was an especially good time to get the show on the road, given the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, The Fat of the Land.

This marks The Prodigy's first tour since the passing of charismatic frontman Keith Flint in 2019. The news of the tour arrives a mere days after the band posted a heartfelt tribute to remember Flint three years after his tragic death. "We feel u always with and around us," the band wrote. "Your Fire will never go out."

The run of 10 shows will go through Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield before concluding with a trifecta of performances in Brixton. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FJq3WbgWUAMCTRw
INTERVIEWS

This Raver Has Become an EDM Darling—Because of His Stank Face

An interview with Nick Wise, whose viral photo at a music festival changed his life forever.

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago
the prodigy
NEWS

"This One's for Flinty": The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint's Death

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Fat Of The Land."

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
tiesto avicii
NEWS

Tiësto Reveals He Has Two Unreleased Collaborations With Avicii

The Dutch dance music icon also indicated his new album will release in summer 2022.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

Announcing the new leg of shows, The Prodigy also alluded to the idea that there may be new music on the horizon. "We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before," they teased.

Tickets for The Prodigy's 2022 tour will be available for pre-sale starting March 9th at 9AM local time. General sales will begin March 11th.

FOLLOW THE PRODIGY:

Facebook: facebook.com/theprodigyofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/the_prodigy
Instagram: instagram.com/theprodigyofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rFoccj

Related

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Share Preview of First New Music Since Keith Flint's Death

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.

Keith Flint
NEWS

The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead at 49

Keith Flint, lead singer of the iconic electronica band The Prodigy was found dead in his home last night.

Keith Flint
NEWS

The Prodigy Deliver Special Tribute to Keith Flint on the First Anniversary of His Death

R.I.P Keith Flint.

Keith Flint
NEWS

Elton John Pays Tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint on Beats 1 Show

Elton John shared kind words for Flint on his show Rocket Hour.

Keith Flint
NEWS

Keith Flint's Personal Possessions to be Auctioned Off Next Month

Miscellaneous personal items belonging to The Prodigy's frontman will be auctioned off to settle his estate.

keith flint
NEWS

Read The Prodigy's Tender Tribute to Keith Flint on Anniversary of Legendary Singer's Death

"Your energy will never fade"

0_MAIN-Fans-of-Keith-Flint-will-line-a-procession-route-ahead-of-a-private-service-celebrating-his-life-on
NEWS

Keith Flint's Autopsy Report Shows He Had Drugs in His System

The Prodigy singer had cocaine, alcohol, and codeine when he died.

Keith Flint
NEWS

Fan Makes Charity Christmas Light Display in Honor of Keith Flint

A fan created a Christmas light display synchronized to The Prodigy in hopes of collecting money to support a local hospice organization.