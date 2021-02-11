A Documentary About Legendary Electronic Outfit The Prodigy is in the Works

The history of the legendary electronic band, The Prodigy, is complex, striking, and powerful. Fans have watched the band evolve over the last three decades, up to and beyond the tragic passing of frontman Keith Flint in March 2019. Now, band members, Maxim and Liam Howlett feel it's time to share The Prodigy's story on the big screen.

“We are making a band documentary film…so f*kin what??" Maxim and Howlett said in a joint statement. "After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9…"

The full-length feature documentary will be directed by The Prodigy's longtime collaborator, Paul Dugdale, who worked with the band on their 2011 concert film, The Prodigy: World's On Fire, as well as a series of visual short films. Dugdale has directed concert films for other iconic acts like The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, and Coldplay.

"It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band -- The Prodigy," Maxim and Howlett continued. "Or simply -- a story of brothers on a mission to make noise…to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide…that's f*kin what!"



The film will be produced by Pulse Films, the studio behind Beyoncé's Lemonade and LCD Soundsystem's Shut Up And Play The Hits. The band's co-manager, John Fairs, joins Maxim and Howlett in the role of executive producer. At the time of writing, no release date has been announced.

"This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is," said Howlett and Maxim. "Uncompromising, raw and honest…This one’s for Keef!”

Source: Billboard

