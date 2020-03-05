The Prodigy Deliver Special Tribute to Keith Flint on the First Anniversary of His Death

It's been one year since legendary The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, passed away. The lead singer of the iconic big beat band was found dead in his home in Essex on May 4th, 2019 at the age of 49. It later was disclosed that Flint had taken his own life. Bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim (real name Keith Palmer) shared a touching message in honor of his passing this morning on the group's Twitter account.

Since the band's conception in 1990, The Prodigy went on to amass numerous chart placements, platinum records and awards. To this day they are considered one of the pioneers of the big beat genre of the '90s.

After Flint's death, an outpour of support came in from across the industry including Sir Elton John and The Chemical Brothers. In August of 2019, Howlett announced new music was still on its way in wake of the tragedy. November of 2018 marked the release of their album No Tourists, which debuted at number one in the U.K.

EDM.com encourages anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts to call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential support.

H/T: DJMag

FOLLOW THE PRODIGY:

Facebook: facebook.com/theprodigyofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/the_prodigy

Instagram: instagram.com/theprodigyofficial

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/theprodigy