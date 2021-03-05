Read The Prodigy's Tender Tribute to Keith Flint on Anniversary of Legendary Singer's Death

On the second anniversary of Keith Flint's death, iconic electronic music group The Prodigy has shared a tender tribute to their fallen brother.

Flint, who tragically took his own life, was found dead on March 4th, 2019 in his Essex home. Check out The Prodigy's full tribute to their late frontman below via a tweet posted by the group yesterday.

The news of the sudden death of Flint, who is prevalently considered to be an early linchpin and innovator of the electronic music genre, shook the music industry to its core two years ago. "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," The Prodigy tweeted at the time. "A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed."

The Prodigy recently announced a full-length feature documentary in the works, which will be directed by the group's longtime collaborator Paul Dugdale. The film will be dedicated to Flint, according to Pitchfork.

FOLLOW THE PRODIGY:

Facebook: facebook.com/theprodigyofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/the_prodigy

Instagram: instagram.com/theprodigyofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3rFoccj