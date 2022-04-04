Skip to main content
The Prodigy's Liam Howlett Lands Film Score Debut With Netflix Thriller, "Choose or Die"

The film is slated for release on Friday, April 15th.

Wikimedia Commons

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett is set to make his cinematic soundtracking debut with an upcoming film to be released on Netflix this spring.

The cofounder of the iconic English band and classically trained musician is lending his expertise to the soundtrack of Choose or Die. The film stars Asa Butterfield of Greed and Iola Evans of The 100 respectively.

The forthcoming flick, previously titled CURS>R, depicts a harrowing tale of a computer programmer's quest to win a previously unclaimed prize worth $100,000 from a retro video game. However, the game's real-world impacts become immediately apparent, leading to a high-stakes game of survival that forces swift life-or-death decisions.

While the survival thriller Choose or Die marks the debut of Howlett's personal soundtracking efforts, NME notes that The Prodigy's discography has been utilized by multiple big screen sci-fi films over the past two decades including The Matrix and 2010's Repo Men.

Netflix's Choose or Die will be released in full on Friday, April 15th. Check out the trailer below.

In a recent tour announcement, The Prodigy additionally teased that fans are likely to hear new music from them on the road this summer. The tour will be the band's first since the tragic passing of legendary frontman, Keith Flint

Tickets to the band's upcoming July run of U.K.-based shows are on sale now.

