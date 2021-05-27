The Prodigy's Maxim Teams Up With Artist Dan Pearce for New Mixed Media Project

The Prodigy's Maxim Teams Up With Artist Dan Pearce for New Mixed Media Project

"Hope" includes sculptures, a short film, an exhibition, and a special EP release.
Author:
Publish date:

Dan Pearce

"Hope" includes sculptures, a short film, an exhibition, and a special EP release.

The Prodigy's momentum has never slowed down, even after the tragic passing of Keith Flint in 2019. The group have continued to work on new music and even have a documentary in the works. Now, frontman Maxim has collaborated with esteemed artist Dan Pearce for a new mixed media art project.

"Hope" combines sculptures, a short film, an exhibition, and a special EP release from Maxim. The project launched with a VIP viewing at London’s 99 Projects Gallery and Event Space on May 19th and will be displayed until June 7th.

The name of Pearce and Maxim's project was inspired by the hope that carried many through the COVID-19 pandemic and the social isolation of its ensuing lockdown measures. "Hope" arrived just as the world gradually begins to return to normalcy.

"We’ve known each other for a few years as we both exhibited art at the same galleries and attended each other's exhibitions, so we always chatted about doing a collaboration," Pearce said in a statement. "Lockdown gave us that opportunity, and we wanted the project to deal with this difficult year, while demonstrating the positive message about the role hope now plays."

50 limited edition hand-painted sculptures from "Hope" were released on May 20th, with bespoke memory cards inside containing the four-track "Hope" EP from Maxim.  That record will be exclusive to purchasers of the sculptures for a three-month period, after which the music will be made available via Spotify, Apple Music and more.

To see more of Maxim and Dan Pearce's "Hope" project, check out the latter's Instagram page

Related

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Have New Music On The Way

The band announced new material via Facebook.

the prodigy
NEWS

A Documentary About Legendary Electronic Outfit The Prodigy is in the Works

"The time feels right for us to tell the story of our band."

The Prodigy - Credit - Andy Cotterill
MUSIC RELEASES

The Prodigy release new track ‘Fight Fire With Fire’ (ft. Ho99o9) Ahead Of Their Album Release

The Prodigy just released another track from No Tourists: a collaboration with New Jersey's finest noise crew, Ho99o9.

Martin Garrix - Maejor
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teams Up With Maejor to Lead Project Area21 Release “We Did It” [LISTEN]

There's no stopping Martin Garrix right now! He's back with "We Did It," a new Area21 release. Listen to it here!

Keith Flint
NEWS

The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead at 49

Keith Flint, lead singer of the iconic electronica band The Prodigy was found dead in his home last night.

Lead Press shot Oct 2018 - Andy Cotterill
NEWS

Conrank Drops Rework of The Prodigy's "Timebomb Zone"

The Prodigy joins the likes of Paul McCartney and Elton John in achieving seven UK number 1s with their new album "No Tourists."

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Share Preview of First New Music Since Keith Flint's Death

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.

dj djing
Lifestyle

New Project Will Teach the Art of DJing to the Homeless in Glasgow

The Homelessness DJ is an attempt to give the homeless in Glasgow a chance to improve their situation.