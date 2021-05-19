The Prodigy Share Preview of First New Music Since Keith Flint's Death

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.

The legendary electronic music group have shared a preview of a new track, the first music they've teased since the death of frontman Keith Flint. Flint, who tragically took his own life, was found dead in March 2019 in his Essex home.

The remaining members, Liam Howlett and Maxim, seem to be cooking up a signature electro-rock hybrid that has the unmistakable rave energy of a classic Prodigy track. Check out the preview below courtesy of the group's Instagram.

Meanwhile, The Prodigy recently announced a full-length feature documentary in the works, which will be directed by the band's longtime collaborator Paul Dugdale and dedicated to Flint.

“It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band – The Prodigy," said Howlett and Maxim at the time of the film's announcement. "Or simply – a story of brothers on a mission to make noise...to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide...that's fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is – uncompromising, raw and honest...This one’s for Keef!"

