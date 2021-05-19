The Prodigy Share Preview of First New Music Since Keith Flint's Death

The Prodigy Share Preview of First New Music Since Keith Flint's Death

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.
Author:
Publish date:

Carlos Alvarez Montero

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.

The legendary electronic music group have shared a preview of a new track, the first music they've teased since the death of frontman Keith Flint. Flint, who tragically took his own life, was found dead in March 2019 in his Essex home.

The remaining members, Liam Howlett and Maxim, seem to be cooking up a signature electro-rock hybrid that has the unmistakable rave energy of a classic Prodigy track. Check out the preview below courtesy of the group's Instagram.

Meanwhile, The Prodigy recently announced a full-length feature documentary in the works, which will be directed by the band's longtime collaborator Paul Dugdale and dedicated to Flint.

“It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band – The Prodigy," said Howlett and Maxim at the time of the film's announcement. "Or simply – a story of brothers on a mission to make noise...to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide...that's fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is – uncompromising, raw and honest...This one’s for Keef!"

FOLLOW THE PRODIGY:

Facebook: facebook.com/theprodigyofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/the_prodigy
Instagram: instagram.com/theprodigyofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rFoccj

Related

Keith Flint
NEWS

The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead at 49

Keith Flint, lead singer of the iconic electronica band The Prodigy was found dead in his home last night.

keith flint
NEWS

Read The Prodigy's Tender Tribute to Keith Flint on Anniversary of Legendary Singer's Death

"Your energy will never fade"

Keith Flint
NEWS

The Prodigy Deliver Special Tribute to Keith Flint on the First Anniversary of His Death

R.I.P Keith Flint.

Keith Flint
NEWS

Elton John Pays Tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint on Beats 1 Show

Elton John shared kind words for Flint on his show Rocket Hour.

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Have New Music On The Way

The band announced new material via Facebook.

0_MAIN-Fans-of-Keith-Flint-will-line-a-procession-route-ahead-of-a-private-service-celebrating-his-life-on
NEWS

Keith Flint's Autopsy Report Shows He Had Drugs in His System

The Prodigy singer had cocaine, alcohol, and codeine when he died.

Keith Flint
NEWS

Keith Flint's Personal Possessions to be Auctioned Off Next Month

Miscellaneous personal items belonging to The Prodigy's frontman will be auctioned off to settle his estate.

Keith Flint
NEWS

Fan Makes Charity Christmas Light Display in Honor of Keith Flint

A fan created a Christmas light display synchronized to The Prodigy in hopes of collecting money to support a local hospice organization.