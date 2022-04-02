Skip to main content
The Prodigy's Liam Howlett Lands Film Score Debut With Netflix Thriller, "Choose or Die"

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett Lands Film Score Debut With Netflix Thriller, "Choose or Die"

The film is slated for release on the streaming service on Friday, April 15th.

Carlos Alvarez Montero

The film is slated for release on the streaming service on Friday, April 15th.

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett is set to make his cinematic soundtracking debut with an upcoming film to be released on Netflix this spring.

The co-founder of the iconic English band and classically trained musician is lending his expertise to the soundtrack of Choose or Die. The film stars Asa Butterfield of Greed and Iola Evans of The 100 respectively.

The forthcoming flick, previously titled CURS>R, depicts a harrowing tale of a computer programmer's quest to win a previously unclaimed prize worth $100,000 from a retro video game. However, the game's real-world impacts become immediately apparent, leading to a high-stakes game of survival that forces swift life-or-death decisions.

While the survival thriller Choose or Die marks the debut of Howlett's personal soundtracking efforts, NME notes that The Prodigy's discography has been utilized by multiple big screen sci-fi films over the past two decades including The Matrix and 2010's Repo Men.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett Lands Film Score Debut With Netflix Thriller, "Choose or Die"

The film is slated for release on the streaming service on Friday, April 15th.

By Cameron Sunkel10 hours ago
martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Announces Release Date Of His Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The effort's first two singles, "Follow" and "Limitless," are out now.

By Cameron Sunkel12 hours ago
Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

By Cameron Sunkel12 hours ago

Netflix's Choose or Die will be released in full on Friday, April 15th.

In a recent tour announcement The Prodigy additionally teased that fans are likely to hear new music from them on the road this summer. The tour will be the band's first since the tragic passing of legendary frontman, Keith Flint

Tickets to the band's upcoming July run of UK-based shows are on sale now.

Related

165_main_danny_mahoney52
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Turns Composer with Film Score Debut On Netflix's Polar Soundtrack

'Polar' is out now on Netflix.

Deadmau5
NEWS

Polar to be the First Film Scored by deadmau5

Watch the trailer for Polar featuring a film score by deadmau5.

flying lotus
NEWS

Flying Lotus to Score Upcoming Sci-Fi Horror Film, "Ash"

This will be the second film Flying Lotus has scored following "Kuso."

The-Prodigy
NEWS

Fans Celebrate 25th Anniversary of The Prodigy's Breakthrough Album with Road Sign Tribute

Fans are keeping The Prodigy's legacy alive with a road sign tribute in Braintree, Essex.

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Share Preview of First New Music Since Keith Flint's Death

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Have New Music On The Way

The band announced new material via Facebook.

MAXIM-AND-DAN-PEARCE-COLLABORATE-ON-HOPE_art_plugged_2-scaled
NEWS

The Prodigy's Maxim Teams Up With Artist Dan Pearce for New Mixed Media Project

"Hope" includes sculptures, a short film, an exhibition, and a special EP release.

the prodigy
NEWS

"This One's for Flinty": The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint's Death

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Fat Of The Land."