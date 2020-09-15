The UFC Launches Music Streaming App to Connect Fighters With Fans

The UFC is diving head-first into subscription-based music streaming with its new venture, UFC Ultimate Sound.

In partnership with Norway's ACX Music, the new platform offers curated mixes, radio, music video content, and more through its mobile app. The venture seeks to create a medium where UFC fighters can connect directly with their fans through a musical lens. Chances are, your next favorite workout mix or pump-up playlist has been curated by a UFC fighter on the platform.

"It’s all about bridging a gap between fans and their favorite sport," said Svein Sorgard, ACX Music's CEO. "With UFC Ultimate Sound, we can finally connect fans and fighters on a new level. Music brings people together and we’ve given them a place to meet."

ACX and UFC have enlisted Australian music-tech company Tuned Global to assist with the digital infrastructure and catalog licensing efforts. The organization has become a proven player in the area of building custom streaming platforms for brands.

The UFC Ultimate Sound app is available on the App Store and Google Play. Subscriptions to UFC Ultimate Sound will cost $9.99 per month following a two-week free trial.