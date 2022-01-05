Jim Carrey Is Featured On The Weeknd's Upcoming Album, "Dawn FM": Listen

The Weeknd has recruited a comedy legend for his upcoming album.

Although we're less than a week into 2022, it's safe to say that The Weeknd's hotly anticipated fifth album, Dawn FM, is one of the biggest releases of the year. In case there wasn't enough reason to be excited for the next chapter from the contemporary music superstar, a new trailer has revealed that Jim Carrey is featured on the album.

The minute-long trailer opens with haunting synths before Carrey cuts in with soft-spoken but ominous narration: "You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You've been in the dark for way too long. It's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms."

What follows is an eight-second preview of a new song that offers a glimpse into Dawn FM, which The Weeknd said will incorporate EDM in late 2021. That should come as no surprise due to his proclivity to work with the genre's most renowned producers, like Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein, Disclosure, Calvin Harris, Kavinsky, and most recently Swedish House Mafia.

The ambient, electronic beat featured in the clip has all the makings of another classic from The Weeknd. Take a listen below.

Replying to the trailer, Carrey shared his excitement for Dawn FM. "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night," wrote the iconic The Truman Show actor. "It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony."

In addition to Carrey, Dawn FM will also feature appearances from Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Tyler, The Creator.

Dawn FM will be released on Friday, January 7th. You can pre-save The Weeknd's long-awaited fifth album here.

