The Weeknd Announced as Super Bowl LV Halftime Headliner—Fans Call for Daft Punk Appearance

The rumor will is swirling around The Weeknd's momentous Super Bowl LV performance.
Could Daft Punk be joining The Weeknd at Super Bowl LV?

After the three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar was announced as this year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner, EDM Twitter immediately plunged into a rabbit hole of rumors and pipe dreams. The announcement induced a deluge of calls for The Weeknd to bring out the legendary electronic music duo during his performance.

Daft Punk features on two of The Weeknd's most popular tracks, "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming." Many EDM fans are also calling for The Weeknd to tap another iconic French dance music act, who also happens to have released two collaborations with the pop and R&B superstar—Gesaffelstein. The renowned electronic music vet teamed up with The Weeknd for "I Was Never There" in 2018 before dropping "Lost in the Fire" nearly one year later.

It's important to note that Daft Punk has not been confirmed for an appearance at Super Bowl LV. Just because fans clamor for something doesn't mean they can wish it into existence. However, considering the magnitude of the performance and the fact that the halftime headliner always brings out high-profile guests, a Daft Punk appearance is not out of the question. After their dual performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl wouldn't be the first time they've performed on such a prestigious stage.

Check out some fan tweets below.

Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7th, 2021.

