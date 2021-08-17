The Weeknd Lists Swedish House Mafia As Inspiration for New Album, Fueling Speculation of Collab

According to The Weeknd, his next album was inspired in part by the legendary trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello.

During the latest episode of his Memento Mori radio program, The Weeknd fanned the flames of ongoing speculation that a collaboration with Swedish House Mafia may be on the horizon.

"Album is pretty much done," The Weeknd said at the top of his show. “Just doing some final tweaks, some mixing notes, additional vocals.” As he spoke, the introduction to Swedish House Mafia's "It Gets Better" began to loop in the background. Prior playing the track, the "Blinding Lights" superstar introduced the theme of the show: music that is inspiring the "new Dawn era"—a reference to his next album.

Over the course of the hour, The Weeknd explored a wide variety of sounds including music from Swedish House Mafia, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and more. Based on previous interviews we have every reason to believe The Weeknd's upcoming album will be his most electronic-focused effort yet, and the singer's synthwave-inspired single "Take My Breath" lends credence to this.

Aside from what we know about the upcoming project stylistically, from a business perspective we know The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are only a degree of separation away. They share the same manager, Sal Slaiby.

Needless to say, the fact that The Weeknd is taking notice of what Swedish House Mafia have been up to lately is an optimistic sign we might see them intersect in some capacity in the near future.

