The Weeknd Will Have No Special Guests at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Some things are too good to be true.
The Weeknd

It's been entertaining to see the different reactions across the dance music world when word broke that The Weeknd would be the Super Bowl LV halftime performer. Every year, when the artist is chosen, the rumor mills start buzzing due in part to the fact that it's one of the most-watched events of the year and that the halftime headliner often brings out high-profile guests.

This year was no different. While R&B and pop fans were excited to see the three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar on the call sheet, the EDM community took the news in a different direction. Fans immediately began speculating that this could mean the legendary, yet, elusive duo, Daft Punk, could be joining him on stage. A purported tracklist was even shared, sparking the rumors further. The idea, though a pipe dream, didn't feel far off due to the fact that they came out with him during the 2017 Grammy Awards

Alas, our dreams have been crushed after The Weeknd confirmed during an interview with the NFL Network on Thursday that he will be having no special guests during his performance. 

"I've been reading a lot of rumors," The Weeknd said. "There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there's no special guests, no."

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but lucky for us, The Weeknd no doubt will throw down an unforgettable show. In an interview with Billboard, he shared that his performance will be 24 minutes long - the longest in Super Bowl history. He will also be performing across the stands and on the field during the show. 

"Due to the COVID, and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium," he said. "And we're also using the field as well. But we wanted to do something that we've never done before."

Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7th, 2021.

You can check out the clip from the interview below. 

