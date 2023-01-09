Thieves Steal Over $15,000 Worth of Studio Gear From Techno Artist

After over $15,000 worth of music production equipment was stolen from his studio, Argentinian-born techno producer Pfirter has launched a campaign to replace the gear.

The DJ, whose real name is Juan Pablo Pfirter, took to social media to announce the "particularly devastating" theft. He says he returned from a weekend on tour to find out his home and studio had been robbed.

"I can't explain how it feels to come back to your place and see that all the essential material things are gone," said Pfirter, who also runs his own record label, MindTrip. "This is particularly devastating for me as I'm still recovering from the difficulties of being a DJ/producer during the 2 years of the pandemic, which also led to not having my studio or home insured."

Pfirter launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to replace the stolen items, which include a Roland SH-101 synthesizer, two Apple MacBooks laptops and two Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000 Nexus 2 decks.

"I'm completely smashed," Pfirter continued. "Everyone that knows me knows that I invest all the money I make with my music back into my music which is my passion and I truly cannot live without it."

Pfirter's campaign has raised over £7,000 in donations at the time of writing.