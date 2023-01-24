Thomas Bangalter Announces First Post-Daft Punk Solo Album

It's one more time after all for Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter.

Two years after the robots' shocking split, Bangalter has announced his first post-Daft Punk album, Mythologies. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the album is a "substantial lyrical work" which finds him "reinventing his approach to composition."

Bangalter also revealed his face for the first time in a public context, per Variety, albeit as an illustration. He'd been spotted many times without his iconic Daft Punk helmet in years prior, but never formally publicized his face as part of a release rollout.

Thomas Bangalter. c/o Press

The project dates back to 2019, when choreographer Angelin Preljocaj commissioned Bangalter, who "was itching to write for a full orchestra," to compose the music for a new collaboration with the Opéra National de Bordeaux. He was eventually confirmed to score the ballet of the same name, which ran from July 1-10, 2022 at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux.

Mythologies "does not draw on the resources of electronic music" and instead embraces "the history of orchestral ballet music in a gesture that is both personal and collaborative."

Bangalter's score was his first piece written for a symphony orchestra. At the time, the elusive Daft Punk co-founder was spotted at the Grand-Théâtre, where he joined the show's cast and crew for a standing ovation. His last traditional solo album, Outrage, released in 2003.

Mythologies is scheduled to release on April 7th via Erato/Warner. Pre-order the album and learn more here.

Thomas Bangalter - Mythologies Tracklist

I. Premiers Mouvements

II. Le Catch

III. Thalestris

IV. Les Gémeaux I

V. Les Amazones

VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre

VII. Treize Nuits

VIII. Danae

IX. Zeus

X. L’Accouchement

XI. Les Gorgones

XII. Renaissances

XIII. Le Minotaure

XIV. Eden

XV. Arès

XVI. Aphrodite

XVII. Les Naïades

XVIII. Pas de Deux

XIX. Circonvolutions

XX. Les Gémeaux II

XXI. Icare

XXII. Danse Funèbre

XXIII. La Guerre

