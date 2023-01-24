Thomas Bangalter Announces First Post-Daft Punk Solo Album
It's one more time after all for Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter.
Two years after the robots' shocking split, Bangalter has announced his first post-Daft Punk album, Mythologies. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the album is a "substantial lyrical work" which finds him "reinventing his approach to composition."
Bangalter also revealed his face for the first time in a public context, per Variety, albeit as an illustration. He'd been spotted many times without his iconic Daft Punk helmet in years prior, but never formally publicized his face as part of a release rollout.
Recommended Articles
Thomas Bangalter Announces First Post-Daft Punk Solo Album
Bangalter also revealed his face for the first time in a public context, albeit as an illustration.
New Review Examines Lack of Sexual Violence Policies On Websites of EDM Festivals
Good Night Out Vancouver examined 30 festivals, 23% of which were found to have "easily accessible" codes of conduct or sexual violence policies.
10 ID Showcases That Signal a Bright Future for Bass Music
Thanks to a swarm of hungry producers, 2023 is the launchpad for a new era of bass music.
The project dates back to 2019, when choreographer Angelin Preljocaj commissioned Bangalter, who "was itching to write for a full orchestra," to compose the music for a new collaboration with the Opéra National de Bordeaux. He was eventually confirmed to score the ballet of the same name, which ran from July 1-10, 2022 at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux.
Mythologies "does not draw on the resources of electronic music" and instead embraces "the history of orchestral ballet music in a gesture that is both personal and collaborative."
Bangalter's score was his first piece written for a symphony orchestra. At the time, the elusive Daft Punk co-founder was spotted at the Grand-Théâtre, where he joined the show's cast and crew for a standing ovation. His last traditional solo album, Outrage, released in 2003.
Mythologies is scheduled to release on April 7th via Erato/Warner. Pre-order the album and learn more here.
Thomas Bangalter - Mythologies Tracklist
I. Premiers Mouvements
II. Le Catch
III. Thalestris
IV. Les Gémeaux I
V. Les Amazones
VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre
VII. Treize Nuits
VIII. Danae
IX. Zeus
X. L’Accouchement
XI. Les Gorgones
XII. Renaissances
XIII. Le Minotaure
XIV. Eden
XV. Arès
XVI. Aphrodite
XVII. Les Naïades
XVIII. Pas de Deux
XIX. Circonvolutions
XX. Les Gémeaux II
XXI. Icare
XXII. Danse Funèbre
XXIII. La Guerre